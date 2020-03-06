It’s almost here. I can feel the collective excitement from the city. The week has been dotted with a few warmer days and I’m about to shed this jacket from the heat of the sun shining through the windows.
I feel a promise coming. I feel a new day arising.
Oh, I know my internal alarm clock is about to explode with a message that says, “Spring is almost here.”
Daylight saving time is headed to our great nation this weekend. It is the eternal exclamation point to winter’s end. And oh has it been an eventful, very gloomy winter.
If there were just a little more snow days, I think the brightness of the blanket of white would’ve reflected more light than my eyes could’ve discerned, but that’s all past us now.
We are heading into 2020 like a bobsled racing down the hill. I’m sure we will be met with glorious new beginnings and all the sunshine, camping, hiking and sunsets our hearts can hold — if that’s your thing, that is. It’s mine. I love everything outdoors — the smells, the wind, the birds, the walks in the dusk.
When I wake up to a meal like this, I can’t help but think of the best day I’ve ever had in my life. For me, there are many to remember and many I imagine will come.
Can food really evoke these kinds of things? Yes! To this day, cinnamon toast reminds me of my Mommy and Daddy. They both had different ways of preparing such a shy simple breakfast. Mom used a toaster, but Daddy always used the broiler oven and added a little brown sugar. I don’t know why it tasted better prepared that way. It just did.
But this avocado toast makes me spy summer days by the pool waiting for the sun to sit itself high in the sky and splash all its wonder over an early summer day.
I feel pampered and special treating myself to not only a bright, thoughtful breakfast, but a memory I’ll carry with me for years to come.
Try it. What do you think about while you eat your most favorite meal?
Avocado Toast
Good French bread sliced at an angle
2 avocados, smashed
Figs or fruit of any kind
Unprocessed honey
Toast the French bread slightly. Spread the avocado add fruits and drizzle with honey.