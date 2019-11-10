You’ll want to make some room on your holiday table for this sweet dish. It’s a brighter flavor for a conventional pumpkin roll. I love to revisit traditional desserts and sort of update them a little. With the whole chai and pumpkin spice flavors taking over fall, it’s only fitting to splash a little of this essence all over an already popular dessert. The cream cheese icing is a perfect canvas for the fall spices and by adding it to my favorite cake, it’s a match made in heaven.
I have been waiting for Thanksgiving week for so long. It’s my favorite holiday. The weeks before I always love gathering new recipes to audition them for a spot on our dinner table. It’s a showdown of sorts — in my head of course, where I am the judge and I say “yay or nay!”
Some of these are so delicious that it makes it difficult to narrow it down to only a few because, let’s face it, there is only so much room on our table. But one bite of this creamy dessert, and I instantly heard a round of applause. Making this a few days ahead of time is the trick to marrying all the flavors and saving yourself from being all stressed out on the big day.
There isn’t anything difficult about this pumpkin roll. It’s similar to most recipes. I make my own chai mix that I store in a glass container. I’ve included the simple ingredients that you may have in your pantry to make and you simply use 1 1/2 teaspoons of this mix. I have this on hand when I want to make chai tea or add a little sprinkle to my coffee and now for pumpkin roll.
For a deeper flavor for this year’s festive pumpkin roll, add a mix of my chai spice recipe.
CHAI PUMPKIN ROLL
3/4 cup all purpose flour
1/4 tsp. Salt
1 tsp. Baking soda
1 1/2 tsp. Chai mix
2 cup granulated sugar
3 large eggs
2/3 cup canned pumpkin
1 tsp. Vanilla extract
8 oz. cream cheese softened
2 T. Butter
1 tsp. Vanilla extract
1 cup powdered sugar
Janet’s Chai Mix
2 tsp. Ground cardamon
2 tsp. Ground allspice
2 tsp. Ground nutmeg
4 tsp. Ground cinnamon
2 tsp. Ground cloves
6 tsp. Ground ginger
Mix this all together and place in an airtight container.
Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper leaving an extra inch of paper sticking out on all sides.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, baking soda and chai spice. In another bowl mix eggs, sugar, vanilla and pumpkin. Mix this with the dry ingredients. Spread the batter evenly on top of the lined cookie sheet. Bake 14-16 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.
Lift immediately, the cake out of the pan and begin rolling up the cake with the parchment paper still attached. Place this on a wire rack to cool.
Mix the ingredients for the cream cheese while the cake cools. Unroll the cake and slather it with icing. Gently, roll the cake and wrap with plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator.
Janet McCormick is the owner of Let’s Eat Cafe in downtown Huntington. More of her recipes can be found at http://www.10-minutemeals.com.