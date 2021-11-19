The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Whether you want to entice your family to gather around the table on a weekend morning, or serve a Christmas breakfast that is sure to become a tradition, this Breakfast Casserole fits the bill.

Making my lists and checking them twice has less to do with Christmas and more to do with life experiences — and, well, food and dinners and such.

Parasailing was one of my big ideas that I dredged from the pits of where all bad things are born. A couple of years ago, we made that beautiful dream — of a frightening, makeshift flight held safely and securely by a 1-inch cloth strap — a reality.

Yes, you read that right. One inch is what I sat on. It was too many minutes to count of what I believe controlled hysteria must feel like. But I did learn to pray 500 feet in the air.

My lists are endless. There are so many experiences I want to add to my life. I’ve since scrapped the idea of tandem jumping. For now, I’m very content working through the lists of dishes I can’t wait to try.

This breakfast casserole was something I couldn’t wait to make after eating something similar at Paula Dean’s restaurant. It was delicious, and I’m practicing now for when Christmas morning arrives; this is what my family and I will be eating.

Breakfast Casserole

10 eggs

1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 cup milk

1 T. olive oil

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1 cup Cheddar cheese

1/2 lb. browned sausage

1 cup frozen, diced potatoes

beat the eggs in a large bowl.

Mix in the rest of the ingredients.

Stir until blended. In a greased pie pan or square baking dish, pour the ingredients.

Bake at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes.

Serve.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.

