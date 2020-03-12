Editor’s note: Due to a transmission error, this column was omitted from the Sunday, March 1 edition of The Herald-Dispatch.
In an effort to save some carbs and cut a few corners to eat healthier, I have taken a closer look at other root vegetables in order to mimic some of my favorite soups.
I’ve recently made peace with the whole idea that there are some foods I have to side step while I work to reach my goals.
Potatoes are one of those. Seeing how there is a huge difference in carbohydrates between potatoes and turnips, it surprise me greatly to learn there are only 6 grams of carbohydrates per medium turnip.That made it unbelievably interesting and a worthy vegetable to include in what would otherwise be potato soup.
I love loaded potato soup. It’s the reason winter is a season I don’t hate. However, potatoes are a little more loaded than my body and health conscious decisions are willing to tolerate.
Fortunately, modern food technology operates around one clear ethos: There’s always another more lighter version. Turnips are surprisingly similar to potatoes and a perfect stand-in when your diet calls for the skinny version of its fat self.
Try this delicious updated low-carb version of loaded potato soup. I am willing to bet no one will notice the difference.
CHEESY LOADED TURNIP SOUP
3 turnips, diced
3 tablespoons oil
Garlic and onion powder
8 ounces heavy whipping cream
1 28-ounce box chicken broth
2 cups cheddar cheese
3 strips bacon, crumbled
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1/2 cup water
3 scallions, chopped
Salt to taste
Sour cream
In a skillet, brown the turnips in oil and season with onion and garlic powder. In a large stock pan include the broth and cream. Bring to boil. Place the cornstarch in a cup and add the water. Stir to make a paste. Add this to the boiling stock. Stir well, and then add in the cheddar cheese. Throw in the bacon and turnips. Garnish with chopped scallions. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve with sour cream.