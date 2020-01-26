SLOW. CLAP. I think I’ve made a very important revelation here. Besides the beautiful presentation of food, obviously there are some specific things I’ve done that have played an important role in making the BEST. SOUP. EVER. Chicken soup is classic — a food so powerful it has become a metaphor for warmth, healing, and love. But add some cheese and the love just moved from a position of feel good to it’s forever. I have a dozen or so classic recipes I make for each season, year after year. But I try to balance those old favorites with new ones, because what’s the fun in making the same things over and over? Chicken is the ultimate blank-canvas protein. You can roast it, grill it, and even blend it into a creamy soup like this one. Chicken doesn’t have a strong flavor so it’s the perfect low-carb star in lots of recipes, and it makes the most wonderful, delicate broth that’s just as healing for the body as it is for the soul. Every once in a while, I begin to feel a little claustrophobic about our meal rotations. It’s a cycle I’ve been through enough times now to recognize that when I start to feel like I only ever make the same chicken this or steak that, it’s time to shake things up. A great soup that has a little heat involved seems to do the trick and hits all the right places necessary to feel I’m on top of the whole boredom situation. The addition of spices and a fiery hot sauce helps to jolt the senses into an appreciation for food once again and snaps me out of that coma. This is a favorite recipe that I’ve tweaked over and over just to add more depth and soul to a soup that gets a lot of attention during the winter months. It’s easy and a favorite you’ll want to include in your family’s weekly meals.
chicken tortilla soup
2 cups pulled chicken
2 quarts chicken stock
2 cup cheddar cheese
1 cup sour cream
16 oz. heavy whipping cream
1 can Ro-Tel
3 T. cornstarch mixed in 1/2 cup water
1/4 cup sriracha sauce
1 jalapeno sliced
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
3 cloves of garlic chopped
In a stock pot combine the chicken stock, sour cream, and heavy whipping cream. Add the Ro-Tel and sriracha sauce, and chopped garlic. Bring to boil and add the corn starch and stir. Add the cheddar cheese and stir. Top with cilantro, avocado, jalapeno.