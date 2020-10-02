These fall days are working on my spirits and making me smile a little. Even though I took a few pictures of the days that still feel like summer, a few videos of the last tree frogs that make their wonderful evening sounds, I’m gathering my favorite pastimes for fall and preparing to spend the chilly, rainy days cuddled up in blankets, cider in hand, while I make the list of feel-good movies that remind me how good life really is.
One of my favorite fall movies, though it is ancient, is “You’ve Got Mail.” The smorgasbord of fall scenes, especially New York City with all its charming coffee shops and busy streets — captures a New York moment featuring the song “Dreams” by the Cranberries that will make you never able to hear the song again without thinking of Meg Ryan walking under a canopy of fall trees. Her little bookshop decorated perfectly for the season — it makes me want to work there and read books to children while sipping hot cider.
All of this delicious cinematography is much like the traditional movies I insist we watch while I prepare for Christmas baking and tree trimming. It’s very likely the most sensible new tradition for the welcome of each new season. And so, here I am, settled back with my very light dinner of pan-seared shrimp tacos with a chipotle salsa. I have coffee and cider for later, the movie cued, my fireplace blazing and wouldn’t you know, it’s raining and miserable out.
This is an anytime meal. I have even had this for breakfast. Tacos aren’t new and neither is the fresh ingredients you see boldly displayed. But this salsa, it’s worth mentioning and certainly worth grabbing a pen to jot down this recipe. I like a little spice to slather onto my food and of course, you’ve heard me say this too many times, “Food is only as good as whatever sauce you put on it.” This has never been more true and, hopefully, you’ll agree when you try this. It complemented and completed the flavors of shrimp, sour cream, cilantro and avocado.
A light meal but filling and delicious nonetheless!
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
½ pound shrimp, deveined and peeled
Fresh cilantro
Sour cream
Red onion sliced
Avocado sliced
2 tablespoons olive oil
Corn tortillas
Salsa
1 small can of diced tomatoes
½ red onion
2 cloves garlic
2 chipotle pepper (in a jar or can)
Juice from one lime
In a food processor combine all the ingredients of the salsa and pulse until combined. Set aside. In a pan over high heat drizzle with olive oil. Add in the shrimp. Salt and pepper to taste. Cook until pink. Set aside.
Layer the ingredients onto a warmed corn tortilla. Top with the salsa.