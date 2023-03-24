The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies are worth the indulgence.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

Chocolate anything is my kind of indulgence, but when it’s chocolate chocolate — well, um, that’s maybe not life changing, but it’s certainly mood changing.

I’m going to hazard a guess that, if given access to a plate of this dark pile of chocolaty goodness, you’ll spend a least one of these mornings forgoing your usual coffee and granola bar on-the-go for something of this delicious caliber. And thank goodness, right? Because this is a glorified muffin and with eggs in it, healthy. Welcome to my rationale when something deep inside me decides to start a war that asks the question, “Healthy or indulge?”

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

