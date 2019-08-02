The minute I stepped off the plane, my days have been high-intensity work, non-stop. I had hoped to trade my usual work hustle in for long, slow days, sort of slowly acclimating myself back into the ebb and flow of "business as usual."
That goal was not met, but Sunday, however, filled my peace reservoir to the brim. A walk in the mountains searching for mushrooms, hidden waterfalls, and a few caves - well, that did it, that was just the right amount of having a day full of absolutely nothing to do!
These kinds of days are so rare and now I deem them as "hidden treasures" I look forward to at least weekly. When people ask me what I like to do for fun, this is it. Having a day where there is nothing on the agenda and the day is only limited to whatever we decide it should hold.
I gained a few pounds on the trip to the beach. There were so many awesome restaurants cooking up fresh seafood, my fear of missing out got the best of me, so I indulged in some delicious summer seafood cuisine. And since I was back home, I thought I'd bake this chocolate chunk cookie recipe I've been saving. What better time to enjoy a sweet treat than right before the work week begins? I promise I gave away half the batch.
My "nevertheless" begins today as I am marking today as the day I get back to the normal routine of eating light and healthy. The food, the sun, the surf, the warm breeze, sunsets and beautiful glances from the one I love all fill my ever-thirsty soul. Nevertheless, I must go back to the lifestyle commitment of eating healthy and living clean. Go rest, high excess and overindulgence; we will meet again.
Anyway, I saved this recipe for my usual cookie baking frenzy that begins around the holidays. The skinny girl wannabe in me told me to save it for then, but I knew dreaming of this recipe would shut her up pretty quick.
So, if you need an excuse to dive right in and bake this over the weekend, think of it as research - early research for the holidays which, someone posted on Facebook, is exactly 149 days away. I always wonder why people remind us of that, but then it occurred to me it's the perfect excuse to make these in July.
Chocolate Chunk Cookies
2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. Baking soda
1 1/8 tsp. Salt
1 cup butter (real butter)
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 cup packed brown sugar
1 tsp. Vanilla
2 eggs
1 package semisweet chocolate chunks
In a large bowl, combine the butter, sugar, eggs and vanilla. Mix well. In a separate bowl combine the soda, flour and salt. Mix. Now combine all the ingredients together and mix well. Pour in the chunks. Mix again.
Spoon out on a cookie sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 5-8 minutes or until golden brown.
Janet McCormick is the author of "10-Minute Meals" and owner of Let's Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.