Christmas past came to visit me last night in my dreams. No one told me when I had children, the dreams would come and they’d be beautiful and lonely all at the same time. I’m older and possibly this kind of magic won’t really return until the grandkids start coming.
When my children were little, we were living in Nashville. It was an exciting time and very lonely time in my life. There is just nothing quite as special as being near your immediate family when the holidays loom.
I filled the days before bustling about getting ready, making plans and checking off lists. But the anticipation of traveling to my home town, introducing my children to “our tradition” and eating until our tummies felt as if they would explode, was something to look forward to, something to cherish. I made the effort, stuffed the bags, carried the coats, dragged the kids, packed the car, loaded the coolers and quieted the complaints for the magic of the middle. For the memories and the enchantment a small, red brick house on Little Paddy Creek always delivered in December. It was so worth it.
I’m sure the boys will agree and the best experiences never come without a little effort.
The song, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” brings tears to my eyes to this day. And so does the memory of the many plates of foods I knew Mom would have waiting on us when we arrived. The chocolate chip cookies were one of my favorites, and the boys still tell me Mom’s rival my rendition of the best chocolate chip cookies. She’d have them piled in a huge, red strawberry cookie jar that she made years ago when I was a little girl and she attended ceramics class. I can still hear the clanking sound of the lid being lifted.
But this fudge recipe is ancient and when I dream about it, I knew it was worthy of sharing. There are a few memories that included my grandma. Ruby was rightfully named as her hair was auburn and when the sun came into my Momma’s kitchen, it lit her hair up like a Christmas tree. I can see her standing there making her fudge and using a glass of water to determine the consistency of the candy as she rolled a dollop of what appeared to be partially thickened soupy sugar with her fingers in the water. When she was a little girl there was a fire and the tips of three of her fingers were burned, leaving her without nail beds. Though they were scarred, they served her well serving as the candy thermometer she never owned. It was perfect every time and delicious like no other.
Christmas Fudge
2 cups brown sugar
2 cups white sugar
1 cup milk
1 1/2 cups peanut butter
1 tablespoon Butter
1 teaspoon Vanilla
Mix brown and white sugar with the milk in large pot; bring mixture to a boil. Stir in peanut butter, reduce heat to medium, and bring the mixture back to boil (stirring constantly). Remove the pot from heat when a drop of the mixture forms a ball in a glass of cold water.
Stir butter and vanilla into the mixture; stir vigorously until the fudge hardens. Pour fudge onto buttered glass baking dish. Let cool and cut into 1-inch pieces.