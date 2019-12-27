When I was little, peanut butter cookies were a must at Christmas. It was the only time of year mom made them. I was completely impressed by the criss-cross marks on top of the cookies. It fascinated me to think of how it kept those markings through the baking process. I also spent an unusual amount of time staring at them wondering why she always made them the same way, year after year, with the criss-cross top. To this day if I see them on other cookies, I conclude they must be peanut butter cookies.
They were the best ever and even though I preferred the chocolate chip cookies, I still snatched a few of these during the holidays. She’d make them a few days before Christmas and we ate until cookies no longer enticed our hearts. I’m making them for my kids now. They’ve come to expect them every holiday and I do not have the heart to break tradition. I fear I’ll be making these when I’m very old.
Mom has sort of passed the cookie baking to me and tonight I’m going to bring her back to when we were little by handing her these cookies. She still bakes, but mostly sugar-free confections, so when I slip her a few of these, she will smile and remember. That’s what food does. It creates memories and moments we will never forget.
This recipe spans at least two generations. It’s my mom’s mom who made these famous. And as with all traditions, it was passed to us. My son is working hard to fulfill his duty. He’s learned most of our favorites. He believes in this legacy and it’s why we spent Thanksgiving cooking together via Face Time. Technology has made this possible and for that, I’m grateful.
There isn’t anything fancy about this dessert except it’s delicious and it’s my mom’s. Oh, and the criss-cross design on top. That just means it’s special. I hope you have a wonderful Christmas and a very blessed New Year.
Peanut Butter Cookies
1/2 cup Crisco
1/2 cup peanut butter
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 cup white sugar
2 tablespoons milk
1 large egg
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
In a large bowl combine the sugar, crisco, peanut butter, brown sugar, white sugar, milk, egg and vanilla. Mix well. In another bowl combine the flour, salt, and soda. Mix well. Add the flour into the wet mixture and stir. Roll into 1 inch balls. Criss cross the top with a fork. Bake at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes or until golden brown.