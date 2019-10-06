Well, well, well. If it isn’t the familiar consequences of my own actions. It’s the end of summer. I know it; you know it.
I had an eventful summer with lots of good times and a few not-so-great times. We ate. We laughed. We ate some more. We cried. We traveled. We smiled. We ate again. And this is where the consequences of those actions came waltzing its bad self in.
My clothes are tight again. That’s it! I’m eating salads until the excess disappears.
Do you ever feel this way? I have half a mind to schedule an early winter excursion to somewhere tropical just so I can give my inner motivation a good swift kick.
I do better when there’s an end result to my hard work. Instead, I’m facing winter with a few extra summer pounds that scream, “Good times were had!”
I was excited for a minute when fall arrived. I designed a few recipes that conjured the spirit of hot, bubbly soups and talked about a few memories fall seems to stir in me. Then the sweltering heat turned off my excitement a bit and though I really hate seeing summer end, I am dwelling in a sea of thankfulness that our creator has given us changes to break up the usual and familiar and minimize monotony. So one last salad feels like a happy place to land.
I’m gushing over all the fall hues that only make my dream job more intriguing. I love when color meets nourishment, and this is where my salad sings to the girl who wants to whittle away the excess but still feel fed a bit of comfort. The cloverton cream cheese is an eye-rolling event — a great backdrop to the many flavors included in this salad.
SHRIMP RED BEET SALAD
1/2 pound cooked shrimp
2 cups fresh greens
3 oz. cloverton cream cheese
1 jar pickled beets
1 bottle balsamic vinegar reduction sauce
1 handful carrot sticks
Shaved red cabbage
Combine all the ingredients and drizzle with balsamic vinegar reduction.