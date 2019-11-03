Now that it’s cool out, I’m swapping tank tops for ugly sweaters, and light salads for heartier meals like soups, stews and an occasional dessert.
This perfect time-saver dessert has a slew of surprises, and if I’m keen to lying to myself — and sometimes I am — it’s healthy with the added fruit on top.
But really it’s my little secret touch of hiding my inability to pull off cake, or in this case cookie, decorating using colored icing and all the cool things experienced cake decorators can do these days with beautiful frosting art. Fruit or nuts make delicious and gorgeous crowns for an otherwise plain but delectable dessert.
And can I say, the cleanup is especially simple and so fitting for my idea of simple cooking. There are no messy, greasy bags full of icing.
If you want to experience the phenomenon of your family asking for more, make this beautiful dessert. Did I mention how this treat chases the winter cold away and visions of sunshine and beaches dance around with each bite?
Cream Cheese Fruit Cookie
1 sugar cookie roll
Various fruits, cut up
White cream cheese frosting
Mint leaves
Roll out the cookie dough on parchment paper. Using a bowl, score the middle and cut it out. Feel free to eat it. Place on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F for 25 minutes. Allow to cook. Frost. Sprinkle with chopped fruit.
McCormick is the owner of Let’s Eat Cafe in downtown Huntington. More of her recipes can be found at http://www.10-minutemeals.com.