Every now and then, I have an unexplained feeling of wanting to sew a few wild oats. And even though I feel my age every now and then, I reduce the urge of sewing oats to sew an oat. Thankfully, it usually only comes when a particularly good song comes on and instantly I think, “that’s my jam!” Right about the time I give in to the feeling, I jump off the bed to join the music and carefully cultivated moves from my youth, I trip over the cat, bump my head on the dresser, knock over the cup of day-old coffee and remind myself that I’m a mom. And moms stay home and tend to mom things.
But do they? Should they?
I confess. I felt the appetite. My youth was calling and I wanted to feel it again. I wanted to see if I still “got it.” I wanted to wear a cute dress and cram my toes into crippling heels but at the same time, I want to spend some time with the boys, cooking dinner, relaxing by the fire reminiscing about all our adventures that begin with “remember when!” Then end it all with hugs and fall asleep to nothing more than thoughts of all that was, has been, will be — the good life.
But I also wanted to wear red lipstick and jam in the bathroom to Bad Company while I curled my out-of-control big hair, like I did with all my girls. But then I also wanted to pretend like I was too good for this glam sesh — that I was far too grown and in tune with what really matters to indulge in college cravings for girls night out and silliness.
That inner girl never dies; she comes up for air every now and then. I entertain her folly, smile at her innocence, but ultimately the life I have lived and still enjoy is riddled with musings of those I hold dear. I repurposed the love of my mommy, packaged it with all I counted as worthy mothering and suffocated my children in the life I dreamed of when I was a little girl. She wins.
The thought was sweet, and somehow just reminiscing about it all was enough, because I decided to curl up to another memory my sweet mommy instilled, sauerkraut and kielbasa. It’s not a fancy meal, but it’s delicious nonetheless. When simple and delicious meet, I can’t argue about the lack of sophistication. And though this lacks even the measurement of ingredients and fussiness of preparation, the nostalgia comes through with every bite. A popular go-to meal I grew up on, this younger generation needs to be acquainted with this uncomplicated, tasteful nourishment. Better than a drive-through, it’s fresh food fast.
Sauerkraut and Kielbasa
1 kielbasa, cut in 1 inch chunks
1 jar of sauerkraut
In a large skillet, empty all the ingredients. On medium heat, cover this mixture and heat through. About 15-20 minutes. Serve.