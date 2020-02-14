It’s no secret that I love soup, “stoups,” stew or anything similar to soup-like food with a drippy, soppy gravy, even.
These last few weeks, I’ve been compiling a book’s worth of soups — yes, it’s a compilation of my favorite soups. And since I consider that my calling, I’m about ready to unveil my work. It’s been a great journey full of the most luscious part of food I had the pleasure of becoming acquainted with.
Then, when it snowed right smack-dab in the middle of making this roasted pepper soup — well, it was the most delicious rainbow-like bowl of beautiful God decided to splash all over my day.
For me, it’s what dreams are made of. Hot, bubbly soup simmering on the stove, my camera and a picturesque display of the hot bowls of homey goodness on the counter, while I drink herbal tea in my favorite cup and stare out the window watching one-of-a-kind snowflakes fall from the sky.
This is fantastic. I’ve never roasted my own peppers for a soup combination. But it was my loss, because this was well worth the effort. I have, however, used jarred roasted red peppers for sauces and such. But for this little number, I found the sweetest, freshest, all kinds of colored peppers that are great for this kind of soup. It did take a little more time than usual, but fairly simple with a kind of “set it and forget it” method. You place them on a sheet pan, drizzle with olive oil and roast them under a broiler. You could also use hot peppers and really add some spice to this soup.
Make this your own rendition of how you like your soup. Hot and on fire is my preference.
Roasted Red Pepper Soup
1 sweet bell pepper (red or yellow)
2 poblano peppers
1 bag of sweet peppers
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
3 cloves of garlic
3 tablespoons bacon bits
3 tablespoons Sriracha sauce
1 onion, chopped
Cilantro
1 lime, quartered
1/2 cup cheddar cheese
1 box chicken stock
On a sheet pan, place the peppers (whole) without the stems. Cut the bell pepper in half.
Drizzle with olive oil and roast under a broiler for 10 minutes or until dark and roasted.
In a stockpot, sauté onions in 2 tablespoons olive oil for 3 minutes, then add in the garlic.
Sauté for one minute. Add in the cream, Sriracha sauce, bacon bits and stock.
Bring to boil then add in the cheese. Stir until mixed well. In a food processor mix all the peppers and puree.
Add this to the soup. Stir well. Ladle into bowls, top with cilantro, and squeeze with lime juice.