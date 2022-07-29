The summer unexpectedly brings surprises — some good, some unfortunate, like the weather that disappointed all the family that planned for months to gather.
The long-awaited day arrived and, though we made the best of it, incessant rain spoiled our pool time.
But this little beauty was a San Francisco treat made for our pool side by Cathy, my little sister.
I’m always appreciative of anything I don’t have to cook — even Hamburger Helper. But it’s always a feeling of winning when a new dish is offered that combines a combination of delicious and healthy.
We all laughed, cried, had a few disagreements, avoided the touchy subjects like politics while truly basking in the love and comfort of family. The seasons of life keep changing, a few less smiling faces, babies growing up with deeper voices and little more love and tighter hugs as we watch it all unfold. It was a good visit, but never absent of hard goodbyes when it’s all over.
I love that she left me with her salad recipe. It’s bright and saucy, just like her.
Edamame Salad
2 cups romaine lettuce
1 cup red cabbage
1/2 cup cucumbers, red pepper, shaved carrots, chopped scallions, toasted almonds, edamame, cilantro
Combine all the ingredients
Dressing
1/2 cup olive oil
3 Tablespoons sesame oil
1/4 cup vinegar
1 1/2 Tablespoons honey
2 tsp. soy sauce
2 cloves garlic, minced
Mix all of the ingredients in a jar with a lid and shake. Pour over this salad.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.
