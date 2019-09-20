Let’s make a stew! You can make a stew out of anything, and for this chicken-centric, California take on the classic chicken stew, you don’t need much time to bring this lovely dish to the table.
About the only thing all stews have in common is that they fall on the thicker, more hearty side of soup. It’s like soup’s cousin who should lose a few pounds (calories).
But today, in the wake of fall (despite the hot temperatures) we want the heavier version because it’s a bit heartier, yet strangely lighter than a full meal with meat, potatoes and some sort of vegetable.
Plus, there’s just something very warming and fitting that a stew brings to the table when the wind is howling outside.
There is very little technique to a good stew and once you have your favorite down, the adaptations are endless with basically the meat being the only thing you change.
The thing about stew is, just about all leftovers are game for the making of any stew.
I had a grandmother who would visit and not only did she make rabbit stew out of nothing but what looked like skin and bones, but she would also somehow, from so little, make enough to feed all seven of us.
I’d go pillaging the fridge hoping to find something I could eat only to close the door, concluding it was empty and I was sure to starve.
My grandmother would come in to that same, seemingly barren food storage and make a feast — biscuits and all — that I still remember to this day.
I thought she was magical, pulling a rabbit out of her hat. And even though I knew my brothers went out and killed the rabbit, the rest of the fixin’s seemed to add to the mystery of there being food in a foodless house — because everyone knows if there aren’t sugar-laden snacks along with chips busting out of the cabinets, there’s no food in the house.
This is a far cry from the rabbit stew my grandmother made, but a delicious alternative, nonetheless.
I’ve added some rice to hearty it up a bit and then a little sour cream for that extra oomph.
Sour Cream Chicken Stew
8 chicken tenderloins
1 box chicken broth
2 quarts of water
1 cup rice
2 carrots, chopped
1 chopped onion
1 tsp. Garlic powder
1 tsp. Onion powder
1/2 cup sour cream
1 T. Sriracha sauce
1 tsp. Salt or to taste
2 tsp. Corn starch mixed in 1/4 cup water
In a stock pan, add all the ingredients except the corn starch and bring to boil for 25 minutes. Add in the corn starch mixture and stir until it thickens. Serve.