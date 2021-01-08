I have always loved Asian cuisine, though it has been a bit of a mystery to me. Though I have been in the food industry for over 20 years, there are some dishes I still find to be somewhat strange to my cooking experience. I intend to embrace all ideas that trouble me or cause me any kind of reservations.
And since we’ve found the escape route out of 2020, I am here to lead us into a better year full of delicious food we thought were too fussy to tackle.
Now that we’ve arrived, we have to put some systems in place to successfully make this new year of fresh cuisine our home. I’ve volunteered to take leadership in an area of “overwhelms.” Food and dinners for the family can be a daunting task. It’s the only chore — I mean, wonderful, privileged task — that is always presented with the same question: “What’s for dinner?”
If that suggestion completely buries you because you are so far gone, lost in a mess of thousands of snippets of papers that suggest recipe ideas you took the time to scribble but never thought you’d actually get to, this is fixable. Come with me.
The way to fix anything is to simplify it. I understand this very well and it took a lot of practice. This meal is delightful and one of my favorites — something I’ll be making more and more.
The noodles are Asian style ramen with a perky broth and all the luscious flavors that will make you wonder if you ordered take-out. We didn’t, and this is the first of the recipes that will change your world if preparing new and exciting meals seem overwhelming. This is a keeper.
Ramen Noodles with chicken
3 1/2 cups water
2 chicken breasts, pounded thin
Sesame seeds
1-inch size fresh ginger, sliced thin
2 T. soy sauce
2 T. chicken bouillon
2 T. sesame oil
1 tsp. red pepper flakes
2 carrots, sliced thin
2 scallions, chopped
2 T. cilantro, chopped
2 T. olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 lb. ramen noodles
Boil the noodles according to the package. On a cookie sheet, toss the carrots in the 1 tablespoon of oil and roast in a 400-degree oven until tender. In a large stock pan, drizzle with a tablespoon of oil and saute the scallions.
Add in the sliced ginger and saute for one minute. Add in the water and combine the water with the bouillon and soy sauce. Allow this to simmer. While this simmers, in a large skillet drizzle with one tablespoon of oil and brown the chicken.
Mix 1 tablespoon of sesame oil with the red pepper flakes. Slice the chicken and arrange over top a mess of noodles that is swimming in the broth. Top with red pepper mixture, carrots and cilantro.