Apple pie. Could there be anything more American than apple pie? The most identifiable dish that has become the symbolic icon for events, holidays and just good ol’ fashioned eating has finally made it to my table.
I have avoided it for the biggest part of my life because of its “simple” reputation — you know the one: “Simple as pie.” Maybe I judged the nature of this iconic dessert a little too harshly, which is why I decided to have a second look. Going forward with the idea that there has to be a reason for its notorious fame since “simple” is, after all, notable and glorious when the right ingredients are used, I took that second look and threw caution and all the silly reservations to the wind.
And wow, America the Beautiful, you were right. Apple pie lives up to all the hype. It’s since become the MVP dessert of the pandemic and the answer to every “What should we make this weekend?” With just a few ingredients, it’s easy and quick to make.
This new discovery has been the Band-Aid to all the recent set backs our little area has been experiencing. And while I realize it’s not a good habit to allow food to be our comfort for all things unexpected, it’s no secret food is comforting and sometimes you just gotta eat pie. I refuse to dub 2021 the year of bad experiences, as we have named 2020. I mean, we can’t have two years in a row of bad times. So, in my attempt to find the silver lining — or what others might call denial — I’m making this beautiful pie.
While the flood waters invade, I’m sitting here watching the water rise and eating the sweetest, most simple, yet comforting dessert. Wading through the unexpected is now a little easier and certainly sets the tone for facing some real hard times. It’s simple as pie!
Apple Crumble Pie
5 Granny Smith apples, cored, peeled and cut into ¼-inch slices
2 T. lemon juice
¼ cup all-purpose flour
¼ tsp. ground cloves
¼ tsp. ground nutmeg
1 ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
½ cup granulated sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
2 prepared pie crusts
Crumble topping
½ packed brown sugar
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
¾ cup all purpose flour
⅓ cup butter melted
I cut this recipe in half since I’m baking for only two. So except for the pie crusts, if you’re baking smaller these days, cut this recipe in half.
Using a pie pan, place one crust on the bottom. Trim the edges. In a large bowl combine the ingredients for the pie and mix well. Place the apple mixture on top of the pie crust. Top with the second crust. Vent the top of the pie with a knife. Trim the edges. In another bowl, mix the crumble topping and place on top of the pie. Bake the pie for 20 minutes on 400 then reduce the temperature to 375 and bake an additional 30 minutes. Allow to cool and serve.