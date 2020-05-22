Never one to pass up a good egg dish, this one will go down as my all-time favorite. If you’re into eggs and you’d prefer them a little on the spicier side, I recommend falling in love or getting trashed with this one. Eggs Bolognese. And it kills Eggs Benedict.
If we’re judging, and I am, there is nothing bland and boring about this dish. Sure, it’s healthier and has very little carbs than its more traditional, guiltier “pasta bolognese.” But like I’m hinting, there’s nothing missing in this tasty breakfast, lunch or dinner but the guilt as we have nixed the pasta.
This is leftover sauce I had from a pasta dinner I did. The first time I had Shakshuka was years ago at a bed and breakfast castle in Ohio. I remember instantly loving the meal and the simple, yet bold flavors and spices. This originates in the Middle East and North Africa. You basically simmer a combination of tomatoes, onions, garlic, spices and poach the eggs right in the middle. Eating it triggered my eagerness to bring this dish back to you — sort of a research adventure.
Having leftover bolognese sauce, I knew exactly how to repurpose this meal. Though this is filled with ground chuck and sausage, it compliments the eggs without the flavors getting lost. There are no rules in cooking and repurposing leftovers where food waste is such a shame, especially when there are so many options to dive into.
Cooking is less of an art and more throwing caution to the wind after you’ve determined the flavors that feel like home. More times than not, it will be delicious. Here’s the thing: when you stop trying so hard to make the dots connect, they’ll connect. I use that advice in life as well as cooking.
Eggs Bolognese
3-4 eggs
1 pound ground chuck
1/2 pound hot sausage
1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
1 bay leaf
2 cloves garlic
1/2 teaspoon oregano
1/2 cup red wine
In a large sauce pan, brown the hamburger and sausage. Add the garlic and oregano. Cook for 2 minutes. Add in the wine and bay leaf. Cook covered for a half-hour on low or until the liquid has reduced. Turn up the heat a little and crack the three eggs into the sauce and cook covered for about 5 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your liking.