Though I just spent the weekend at the beach with my boys, I couldn’t help but notice the ever-near season change. The heavily decked out fall merchandise felt a little misleading when I was digging deep with my feet in the sand. The heat and glorious sunshine fooled no one.
Maybe if I had stayed a few extra days longer I could’ve shut down the internal dialog that quietly prompted me every minute or so, “Soak it all in. It’s about to change!”
No amount of dismissing comforted me when I stepped off the plane upon arriving home, because there it was — the slight chill mixed with a few random, early fallen leaves.
My new forward-thinking plan for my future: Stare it straight in the eyes, without blinking. I embrace what I cannot change and with a blast of determination, yelling “Bring it on!”
Like it or not, the only predictable truth in life is everything changes. Make the adjustment bitter or sweet.
Other than pumpkins and scarecrows, there is nothing more representative of fall than the smell of cinnamon-infused cookies. I love oatmeal cookies. It’s like an itsy bitsy pie. If you’re looking for a grandma-approved hand-me-down recipe for this delicious cookie, here it is. Grandmas always know best!
Oatmeal Cookies
1 1 / 2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 / 2 tsp. baking soda
1 / 2 tsp. baking powder
1 / 2 tsp. salt
1 cup unsalted butter
1 cup packed light brown sugar
2 large eggs
1 1 / 2 tsp. vanilla extract
3 cups rolled,
old-fashioned oats
1 cup raisins
1 cup walnuts (optional)
Cream together the eggs, vanilla, and sugar. Set aside.
In another bowl, mix the dry ingredients well. Then mix into the wet ingredients.
Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Drop dough by the spoonful onto the lined cookie sheet.
Bake at 350 degrees for 12-14 minutes.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.
