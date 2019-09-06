I might like green tomatoes better than their red, juicy, more mature, future selves.
I've stared at these for two weeks sitting on my counter in a bowl. A constant reminder that I have promised to fry them, I sort of decided the green fruit brightened up the kitchen sitting in their bowl and began enjoying their colorful contribution as a decoration rather than a succulent meal.
Flowers are great and have their place in my world, but a bowl full of produce makes me smile while I thank God for His provision knowing it's nourishment and my cup runs over.
I feel that way about a bowl full of eggs, as well, and I think that's why I loved having them on my farm. Besides the chickens giving me purpose each day keeping them alive, a sense of security of never starving with all their nests being full each day covered me like a thick fuzzy blanket. That is fullness.
This morning I woke up to one of the tomatoes beginning to morph into their final stage of life - a gentle alarm quietly expressing, "the time has come."
I remember Mom making these all the time when I was younger. She'd put on a pot of pinto beans, fry up some potatoes and slice a few green tomatoes for a nice home grown meal.
I didn't remember them being as tangy and delicious as these were today but I do remember the golden pan-fried smell filling the house letting us all know a great meal was in the works and soon we'd all be gathering around the table to hear what's happening in our own little worlds that day.
I decided to spice these up a bit and add a little chili powder and cumin to the flour mixture. Summer is ending soon, but the tomatoes are coming in heavily. If you're new to this kind of cuisine, try this out. This was popular in a different time before being a "foodie" was a thing and being "country" was a way of life.
Fried Green Tomatoes
3 green tomatoes sliced 1/4 inch thick
3 T. Olive oil
1 cup Italian bread crumbs
2 T. Self rising flour
2 eggs beaten in a bowl
1/2 tsp. Chili powder
1/2 tsp. Cumin
1/8 tsp. Salt
In a skillet drizzle the oil over medium high heat. Combine the flour, bread crumbs, salt, cumin and chili powder in a bowl and mix well. Dredge the tomatoes in the beaten eggs then dip them in the flour mixture to cover each side. Now pan fry these until golden brown on each side (about a minute each). Plop on a paper towel to drain the excess.
Janet McCormick is the author of "10-Minute Meals" and owner of Let's Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.