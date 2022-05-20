I thought I’d offer up a taste of what I eat at least weekly. It’s not a well-thought-out, planned meal, which has taken on the universal phrase, “go to,” but nonetheless, we all have our tried-and-true dishes that become our top five heavily rotated dinners when we’ve had a busy day and need something fast.
That’s right, a “go to” meal that speaks to the millions, rendering it an instant understanding of what goes on at the homestead.
As commonplace as it is, some of the most heart-healthy foods are simple and quick and require little planning and thought. I love that. I live for simple and quick.
Both of these ingredients — the fish and the spinach — are staples of the freezer and pantry, respectively. It’s how 10-minute meals found its place in the world.
With the kids grown, cooking for two is now my new norm; I really imagined I would have lots of time to devote to meal planning. What I didn’t know is how easy it was to replace my days with activities and well, leisure is my new “busy” most of the time.
In light of this new freedom, I’m still finding it necessary to have my cake and eat it too, aka, a great meal that comes together fast. This is so easy that’s it’s really not a recipe but more an idea. The fresh-squeezed lemon is like a little sunshine.
Pan-Seared Tuna
1 lemon
2 tuna steaks
2 cups spinach
2 tbsp. olive oil
Montreal steak seasoning
Powdered onion and garlic
Sprinkle the tuna steaks with Montreal steak seasoning. Drizzle the oil in a pan. Sear each side of the tuna about 2 minutes over high heat. Remove. In the same pan, wilt the spinach. Season this with onion and garlic powder. Keep turning over high heat just to wilt the leaves. Drizzle with lemon and serve this with the tuna.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.
