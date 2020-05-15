Having time on my hands, I’m revisiting the past like it’s a long-lost friend I just found.
I woke up with fried pies on my mind, and there isn’t anyone but Grandma who made these. I never bothered asking her the recipe.
When she made a “mess” of them, as she called it, she was losing her ability to recall exact measurements of things. It could’ve been the way she cooked, or maybe she didn’t really have a recipe.
Her generation cooked so often, it was like second nature to just know how to make delicious food.
It makes sense, since the first batch of these I had to throw away. I haven’t made them in years and I was a little too “extra” when I rolled out the dough. They were so big, not only did they defy the hand, but they also fell apart when I flipped them in the pan.
Not having a recipe to work with when I was in my 20s meant I had to perfect guessing ingredients, texture and taste. The first time I made this, trying to replicate her beautiful pies, I thought the word pie meant she used a pie crust. Feeling smarter than the average homemaker, I used ready-made pie crust. Well, frying pie crust disintegrates when heat is added.
Then I realized, Granny had a habit of calling everything that contained flour and fruit, pies. This included cobblers. The dough was more like a sturdy biscuit dough that could hold its form and be rolled out.
The dish truly brought me back to my memories in Tennessee. We shared many country breakfasts on the farm. Where has all the time gone?
I feel so happy to share this recipe with you. It’s a little taste of home, made Granny style.
Any fruit can be used in this recipe. We had a blueberry farm close by, so our freezers were stocked full of blueberries we picked in the summer.
These days, with the supermarkets being depleted of certain produce, frozen blueberries were all that was left. I didn’t mind, since having an authentic, old-time fried pie just like Grandma made was exactly the taste I was going for.
You can make this with milk, but buttermilk is a richer flavor that will make it taste out of this world.
Blueberry Fried Pies
2 cups self-rising flour
1/3 cup Crisco
2/3 cup of buttermilk
2 cups blueberries
2/3 cup sugar
1 teaspoon cornstarch
3 tablespoons water
1 stick butter
In a bowl, mix the flour, Crisco and buttermilk together to form a stiff dough. In a small sauce pan, combine the blueberries and sugar. Bring to boil and add the cornstarch. Stir. Set aside.
Grab a ping-pong size ball of dough. Flour the counter and roll out to about 4 inches in diameter.
Spoon a little blueberry mixture in the middle. Fold over the dough and press together with the tines of a fork. Repeat until the dough and blueberries are used.
In a skillet, melt a little butter and fry each pie until golden over medium high heat. About 1 minute on each side.