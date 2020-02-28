20200228-law-mccormick-col
Forward energy is a new idea I’m tossing around when I speak to myself and to my children.

They’re ever growing, thinking more independently but still appreciating my thoughts and ready to hear my encouragement as I help drill sergeant their plans into action. I’d end everything we talked about in a very stern southern accent with, “Mom always said, get up, get going, this mess ain’t gonna clean itself!”

The great thing about having grown kids is, you can discuss a few concerns you’re having yourself and hear your own words come right back to you.

Christian is very no-nonsense in his advice approach, just like me. He can whittle a heaping mountain of a mess down to an ant hill with his, “How’s that workin’ for ya!” mentality. It’s how you know you did something right when the student becomes the teacher.

With forward energy in mind, I’m spending time trying new foods that either I haven’t eaten or haven’t included in a recipe. Turnips just happen to be one of them.

For the life of me, I don’t know why I’ve never eaten them. I was looking for new vegetables that had a lower glycemic index. Potatoes are my favorite and I’m especially fond of eating baked ones. Turnips have a similar taste, but weirdly quite a bit lower in carbohydrates. A medium potato contains 37 carbs whereas a medium turnip only has 8.

I wondered many times why I haven’t eaten turnips. Where have I been, under a rock? The great thing is, among the small amount of carbs, there lies some fiber which now means the net carbs are 5.8.

These were delicious and a dish I’ll be eating more often. It’s simple to make and you could even include them in a salad with some protein like chicken or steak.

A quick healthy fix for your weeknight nourishment.

Fried Turnips

2 turnips, sliced 1/4 inch

Steak seasoning

2 T. Oil

Shaved Parmesan cheese

Parsley for garnish

Balsamic glaze

Sliced cherry tomatoes

In a skillet, drizzle oil. Season each side of the sliced turnips with steak seasoning. Fry each turnip over high heat (about 2 minutes each side).

Place on a plate, top with cheese, tomatoes and parsley. Drizzle with balsamic glaze.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

