When I travel, I take full advantage of that opportunity to bring back a recipe I’ve analyzed, deciphered and worked over to omit the lengthy prep time.
Today, I’m bringing back a little Vegas for you. This isn’t at all representative of the tastes and overall spirit I felt while I was there. On the contrary, this laid-back, demure and “easy like Sunday morning” dish was everything Las Vegas was not. Simple, unfussy deliciousness is right here in this earthy combination of garlic, butter and a dash of cream. Of all the 100 meals I ate — and wow, did I eat — this one conjured my soul. If home could be felt in a dish, this is the one.
My sister had an idea. “Let’s meet for my birthday in Vegas and party like it’s 1999.” Mid-December I was about to tell her I couldn’t make it. Despite the fact that it’s not really my kind of scene, when I spend any kind of money on a mini-vacation, it must hit all the feels.
I was prepared to tell her I would rather meet her where she lives and visit properly with the boys and laugh it up sister-style like we always do. But then Christmas morning came and Joe surprised me with an all-expenses-paid trip to the land that holds everyone’s secrets.
My sister and I connect on so many levels, and I was thrilled to be wherever she designated. I love to travel, so being thrilled at this generous gift was an understatement.
I was most impressed by the mountains that surrounded Las Vegas. I imagined it flat and desert-like. We dined in the finest restaurants and, as rebellious as I can be at times, I’m here to defy their slogan of “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.” We laughed, we stayed up too late, we laughed again, we ate and danced like silly school girls. There’s the skinny of what went down.
But this beautiful, creamy dish? I’m eating it again right now. The mushrooms are sauteed in butter and garlic. A little Parmesan is added to the bubbly, heavy whipping cream and the pasta is tossed in its essence. This gourmet dish reminds me of how wonderfully sweet life really is.
Garlic Mushroom Pasta
1 quart of mushrooms, diced
1/4 cup butter
2 T. olive oil
3 cloves garlic, chopped
1/2 cup cream
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
Salt to taste
1/2 lb. pasta, cooked according to package
In a skillet, melt the butter and olive oil and toss in the mushrooms to cook for about 3 minutes. Add in the garlic and saute for 1 minute. Add in the cream and bring to a boil. Add in the cheese and stir. Now toss in the pasta and coat each noodle. Serve with a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.