A cool sunrise does more to set the mood for the day than all the sweaty nuances trampling about pushing the hours and all the encounters in between sunrise and sunset.
As night falls — and night always falls, honey — all the beloveds return and gather around the kitchen to delight in nourishment and tamp down the small fires of the day. If not for an audience, food would just be ingredients on a plate.
Though there are dual rewards for the dinners we push out each day, nothing is as comforting as the words and mutual therapy that passes over the feasts of gathering around the table. Very few things in life bring more connections, smiles, gazes and genuine truth than a dinner shared among people.
I long for the days that evenings brought, where “Wash your hands, and dinner’s ready,” were words that breathed a tinge of exhaustion but finalized the sentiment of togetherness and conveyed a sense of belonging that announced as emphatically as the day began, “We are here, nothing else matters!”
What wreaked of monotony emerges as a life well lived, intentionally and purposefully.
I still love dinner, and though everyone is busy and living their own lives, I often reach out with invitations promising comfort food for the body and soul for all who will sit and dine. Amid the world’s spasmodic summer, there is one unified truth coming to light, we are souls in need of each other — a back-to-basics retreat where a simple smile remembers its fate, transferring a thousand words to those who stand at its receipt. No one is immune to love, and fear has no strength when a word of comfort says, “You’re not alone, I am here.”
Cooking is an art and never so powerful when it engages and heals all that meet. This is our meal. This is our story. I’m here with you.
Red Curry Tabbouleh Salad
2 bunches of parsley, chopped fine
1/2 cup bulgur
1 cups diced cucumber
1 cup diced tomato
1 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 cup chopped mint
1/3 cup thin-sliced green onions
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
5 tablespoons lemon juice
2 cloves garlic chopped
2 tablespoons red curry paste
Romaine lettuce, chopped
Fresh tomato, sliced
Cucumber, sliced
1/2 cup sour cream
Juice of 1 lime
Cook bulgur according to the package. Set aside to cool. Combine all the other ingredients for the tabbouleh, stir and allow to rest for 10 minutes. Mix the bulgur with the wet ingredients. The longer this marinates, the better.
Mix your salad. Add the lime juice to the sour cream. Assemble a scoop of tabbouleh on top of your prepared salad. Drizzle everything with sour cream mixture.