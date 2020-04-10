What day is it? So many people have asked that question. That’s been the anthem of our quarantine world.
I am guilty as well. I can say in the realm of crisis, I have given in to indulgences as I slipped off the discipline track. Anxiety has resurrected a few bad habits.
I managed to hold off the notion of turning to food to squelch the voices within. But in the end, I went for the new and potentially different cuisine I’ve been denying myself for quite some time. It was bad. I did that for about a week and while derailing can mess up your goals, it’s not permanent and today is a new day.
This meal represents the doorway back to the healthier way of life I was carving out for myself. Though I have employed interesting methods of cardio back in my routine since the “gym life” is just a memory right now, I was taking a detour with sugary treats and white bread.
Brussel sprouts. They’re the star in this dish. Simply fried in bacon grease with only salt and pepper, the leafy green vegetable is tender but chewy with a crinkly crunch here and there. I could eat this every day.
Also, I forgot how delicious perfectly cooked shrimp is. The crisp non-soggy standard is easily achieved by quick cooking — about three minutes.
This meal was a quick fix and so delicious it made me wonder what I ever saw in simple carbs and junk food. The good news, Brussels sprouts last fairly long in the refrigerator and can be pulled out one serving at a time. And if you happen to char a few leaves, well that’s a bonus because the deep flavor is out of this world.
Frozen shrimp in the shell makes this an easy freezer staple ready to cook in minutes!
I think this has recharged my inspiration to tell my anxious heart to simmer down, gather my thoughts and get back to my goals. Everything’s going to be OK and spring is beginning to shine.
Brussels Sprouts and Shrimp
2 cups Brussels sprouts with the leaves torn
2 T. bacon grease
Salt pepper
1 lb. peeled and de-veined shrimp
1 T. Sriracha sauce
1 T. olive oil
In a skillet, melt the bacon grease. Allow it to smoke a little and toss in the sprouts. Allow them to fry and brown a little. Then turn them over and fry for a few more minutes. Just as they become tender, place them on a plate.
Now drizzle the pan with olive oil. Toss in the shrimp and cook for 2 minutes and turn them over and cook for another minute. Add in the sriracha sauce and stir. Serve over the sprouts.