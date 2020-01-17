If one was ever to question their lifetime devotion to salads, the winter would be the time to do it. It’s cold and has been for some time. It’s cold and will be for some time. If one looks to the past to learn how better to deal with the future, we’d notice that back in the day when vegetables and lettuce were scarce, winter months are the breeding ground for an extra layer fat that comes from luscious heavier foods.
Yet, for most of us, we are wading pretty deep in shedding the layer of fat we consumed during the holidays. If I have to celebrate one more birthday before I reach my weight-loss goal, I might declare birthdays as unnecessary and the devil in disguise. I guess I could dig my heels in and refuse to partake of the best chocolate raspberry cake. But it called me like the long-awaited friend I desperately needed to hear from.
This is the time where I start digging through my recipes looking for the faithful ideas I had when I needed inspiration in the past years. I have many. When I did, I came upon this. I’ve been meaning to make it and since I already killed my streak of eating a salad every night, I figured it was the best time to give this a go.
Burrata Cheese is a fresh, unaged cheese made in the south of Italy. It is a ball of cheese, ricotta-like in texture, made of milk and cream from cows and unspun mozzarella curds. It’s delicious and a great little snack served with just about anything. I put this plate together for an evening at home sitting around telling stories. I love these moments, unplanned and full of endearment.
Burrata Cheese and Sun-Dried Tomatoes
1 jar of Sun-dried tomatoes
Salami
Fresh thyme
Flat bread or vegetables
Lemon zest and wedges
Assemble all of the ingredients on a pretty little plate and serve.