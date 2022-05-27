Tree frogs are serenading the darkness. Lightning bugs illuminate pockets of abandoned space. An occasional crackle pops from the campfire glow. And the undeniable smoke-filled air mixes with the sizzling hot dogs and hamburgers while the strummed guitar exhales a familiar song. We wait with welcomed anticipation like we haven’t had a meal for days or been outdoors in years.
This is the envisioned dream winter held as if to conjure an unquenchable yearning. I am breathing it in deeply — controlled breaths — as I marvel at the scene we have created in the great outdoors.
Yes, we are camping and with that we must eat. And though I chuckled to myself thinking how early pioneers might question the idea of leaving modern conveniences to sleep under the stars, I flirted with the notion of “next leveling” the campfire food game.
This ain’t no ordinary hamburger. It’s blessed with jalapeños, cheese and spices. I literally set my mouth on fire as I watched the campfire flames dance until the wee hours of the morning.
It was delicious and if you’re into inferno food, try this delightful dish!
Jalapeño Burgers
1 lb. hamburger
2 jalapeños
1 / 2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1 / 2 tsp. onion powder
1 / 2 tsp. garlic powder
Mix all of the ingredients.
Pat the mixture into patties and grill until cooked through.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.
