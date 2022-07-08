The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Watermelon and Feta Salad
Buy Now

With simple, fresh ingredients and no cooking required, Watermelon and Feta Salad might become your new summer staple.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

I have been fixating on the idea of this watermelon salad for two delicious summers, and I am almost sad that the recipe is done, as it now transfers into the category of “Things I Have Already Made,” which always gets bumped when there are so many “Recipes That I Haven’t Done.”

And what that means for me is, I’ll opt for a meal I haven’t done yet over one that I have in order to fulfill my obligations for you out there looking for something refreshing to do.

But, this is a keeper salad. It’s refreshing and more like a dessert than a salad. It’s sweetness contrasts nicely with the salty feta cheese. I grew the mint, so naturally, it’s going in there.

The result is the kind of salad I hope you make every summer, forever (and me, too, when I get caught up). I’ve kept the ingredient list as short and impactful as possible, so you could even scrounge it together in an unfamiliar kitchen this summer — like, for instance, your vacation home that’s equipped with a kitchen.

It’s simple deliciousness fit for royalty, like all of us! Did you hear that? We’re royalty!

Watermelon and Feta Salad

1 seedless watermelon, cubed

1 cup feta cheese

Fresh mint leaves

Reduced balsamic glaze

Mix all the ingredients and serve.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you