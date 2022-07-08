I have been fixating on the idea of this watermelon salad for two delicious summers, and I am almost sad that the recipe is done, as it now transfers into the category of “Things I Have Already Made,” which always gets bumped when there are so many “Recipes That I Haven’t Done.”
And what that means for me is, I’ll opt for a meal I haven’t done yet over one that I have in order to fulfill my obligations for you out there looking for something refreshing to do.
But, this is a keeper salad. It’s refreshing and more like a dessert than a salad. It’s sweetness contrasts nicely with the salty feta cheese. I grew the mint, so naturally, it’s going in there.
The result is the kind of salad I hope you make every summer, forever (and me, too, when I get caught up). I’ve kept the ingredient list as short and impactful as possible, so you could even scrounge it together in an unfamiliar kitchen this summer — like, for instance, your vacation home that’s equipped with a kitchen.
It’s simple deliciousness fit for royalty, like all of us! Did you hear that? We’re royalty!
Watermelon and Feta Salad
1 seedless watermelon, cubed
1 cup feta cheese
Fresh mint leaves
Reduced balsamic glaze
Mix all the ingredients and serve.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.
