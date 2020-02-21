Somewhere along the way of growing up and surviving life, I have become quite acquainted with the many faces of nachos. Is there anything more satisfying than a loaded tray of tortilla chips smothered in cheese and a whole mess of other ingredients?
There is a pretty impressive amount of toppings in this recipe. If you’re looking for more options, try some of these: guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, cotija cheese, grilled corn, pinto beans, black olives, and jalapenos.
Crispy, crunchy tortilla chips covered in gooey, melty cheese, spicy salsa, and creamy beans is the most underrated weeknight dinner out there. Those of you who are among the people who think this can’t be a suitable dinner, well, you haven’t tried these. They’re fun and simple and ridiculously delicious.
But this dish is a little different. And since I love to change traditional dishes and make them bend to my will, I’ve done the same with this classic dish.
Greek nachos are just as delicious and Tex-Mex. Using fresh vegetables, feta cheese and a simple greek yogurt with cucumber and lime dressing, I’ve completely given traditional nachos a whole new look. Or should I say a whole new taste?
Adding shaved lamb would work in place of the leftover pulled chicken I’ve used. Any protein would be suitable with the flavors included in this. The cool cucumbers lend a lovely freshness to the chips.
Making this a snack or a main entree for dinner is a perfectly delicious stand-in for the traditional meat and three sides that you can have any night of the week.
Greek Nachos
1 bag of tortilla chips
1 cucumber, chopped
1 tub of plain Greek yogurt
1 tub of feta cheese
1 tomato, chopped
1 red onion, chopped
1 cup pulled chicken breast
1 lime, squeezed for the juice
1 tablespoon honey
1 jar kalamata olives
Fresh parsley
Scatter the tortilla chips on a sheet pan. Layer with chicken, cucumber, red onion, olives and tomato. Top with feta cheese and parsley.
In a bowl, combine the yogurt, juice and honey. Mix well. Drizzle over nachos and serve.