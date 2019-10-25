20191025-law-mccormick-col
Grilled Mahi-Mahi with a side of fresh steamed broccoli is a dinner you can feel good about.

I’m extending myself a little grace this week. I do that a lot lately.

There are lists of things I’m not quite accomplishing — things that pertain to the dying summer and my need to squeeze out a few more outdoor dates I feel are urgent as the sun goes down on the good weather.

I’m a grace giver, and sometimes I need it more than others. I do not like guilt and regret but somehow that emotion finds me at the weirdest time — like when it’s raining cats and dogs and the chill in the air seeps through the layers of clothes leaving me bone cold. That’s when I’ll hear my inner voice saying, “You shoulda enjoyed more of the mild temperatures when you had the chance.”

Today, this is my resolve: There is more time, more moments, more tomorrows, more opportunities in store in the abundant heap of good that never runs out. And when we trust that there is more, there’s less stress, less guilt, less trying to fit it all in. And with this I say goodbye to summer, I’m enjoying the fall and all the excitement it conjures.

The colors are beginning to emerge, and I’m getting lost in the beautiful foliage. We are back on our pre-summer diet plan with this baked Mahi Mahi. It’s an un-fussy recipe, chock full of protein, delicious and filling. I steamed the broccoli which made for a simple, refreshing, lean and green side dish. There are no sauces for this healthy meal, and it became a guilt-less hit for our Saturday night dinner. We took a walk in the city while we watched the sun go down on a perfect day.

Grilled Mahi Mahi

2 6-ounce Mahi Mahi steaks

Salt to taste

Black pepper

Garlic powder

Onion powder

Cayenne pepper

Broccoli

Season the fish steaks.

In a small pan with 2 ounces of water, steam the broccoli over high heat for 5 minutes.

In a baking dish, place the seasoned steaks and bake for 25 minutes, covered, in 400-degree oven. Serve with lemon.

