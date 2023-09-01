The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cincinnati style chili — served over pasta with plenty of cheese on top — is a surefire way to warm up your evenings as cold weather approaches.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

I’m acting like a toddler unable to control my emotions with the thought of leaving this summer season behind.

Kicking and screaming in my head, I’m settling on the fact that I’m just a summer girl and everything in me blossoms in the warmth and bright sunshine. Plus, the vegetables are many, grilling plentiful and there’s all the fresh air a girl can breathe in.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.

