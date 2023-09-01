I’m acting like a toddler unable to control my emotions with the thought of leaving this summer season behind.
Kicking and screaming in my head, I’m settling on the fact that I’m just a summer girl and everything in me blossoms in the warmth and bright sunshine. Plus, the vegetables are many, grilling plentiful and there’s all the fresh air a girl can breathe in.
The only consolation for the temperature drop and unsavory days that lie ahead is heavy dishes like this. Brisk weather demands eating heavier; at least, that’s what I think or what I tell myself to prompt a better heart for welcoming the new season.
Secretly, I do look forward to pumpkins and the colorful array of fall mums. Harvest moons take me back to my farming days. Wednesday night’s blue moon was a reminder that something powerful provides provision and the fall harvest will attest to that promise.
Get ready. I’m going to love you with new dishes that will frighten away the dread I’m feeling and maybe you’re feeling. This is a delicious solution —something to look forward to when the blustery weather arrives.
Cincinnati Chili
1 pound ground beef
1/2 pound sausage
28 oz. can diced tomatoes
1 can tomato sauce
2 cloves garlic
1 onion, chopped
Cheddar cheese
Cilantro
2 cans pinto beans, drained
1 pound pasta, boiled
2 Tablespoons chili powder
In a skillet, brown the ground beef, garlic and sausage. Drain. Add the rest of the ingredients. Simmer. Pour over pasta. Top with cheese and cilantro.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.
