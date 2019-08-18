I don't need to tell you that a perfect crisp cut salad is one of life's perfect things.
It's crunchy, refreshing, delicious and filling. And there is no time like a heat wave to unlearn everything you thought you knew about salads, dressings and such. I used to wash my lettuce and pat it dry until I found a lettuce spinner.
Then I used to use bottled dressings until I realized something homemade had to be better.
Buying into the notion that there is always something to learn and a better way can still be waiting,
I ventured out to make the best Caesar dressing, the kind that was devoid of artificial preservatives and full of wholesome oils and tangy flavors.
The agenda was to fulfill my declaration that everything is only as good as the sauce or dressing you slather all over it.
I mean, if you eat romaine lettuce without dressing, the flavor screams a hearty "meh."
Throw a thick, rich, cheesy Caesar dressing on it, and I will die a happy girl knowing my culinary dreams have been met and exceeded.
In every household, one should have a few staple recipes that are out-of-this world delicious. If not to impress others, then by all means impress yourself.
The perfect salad dressing is a must when planning weeknight dinners, as well as get-togethers and parties.
It's a simple touch that leaves everyone feeling you went the extra mile to make the food taste special, and it's just a "Martha Stewart" move that everyone will appreciate.
This is my Caesar recipe that I'm finally sharing. I eat it every week.
CAESAR DRESSING
2 cloves garlic
1 tsp. anchovy paste
1/4 cup vinegar
2 T. xpicy mustard
1 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup parmesan cheese
1/4 tsp. pepper
1/8 cup olive oil
In a food processor combine the mustard, vinegar, garlic, parmesan cheese, pepper, paste and mayonnaise. Mix well and add in the olive oil.
Serve over lettuce.
Janet McCormick is the owner of Let's Eat Cafe in downtown Huntington. More of her recipes can be found at www.10-minutemeals.com.