Ever wish you could bottle up the experience of Mamma’s kitchen, her sweet, dedicated love that brewed a nice, homey smell in your heart as well as your home, or close in on the warmth she alone created each time you saw her cooking up delicious nourishment when you walked in from a hard day of dealing with life?
This is a scene I remember not only from my own mother, but what I emulated in my children’s life each time I made a homemade pot of soup. I hit replay on the burst of emotions whenever soup is for dinner and I start building the stock, cook the meat and add the vegetables. Suddenly I’m back at my childhood home, hearing the rustling of leaves scattered over the acres we romped though while the crisp tufts of October wind remind me there’s a pot of soup Mom has been working on, and I’m sure she’ll have some kind of bread baking because filling our bellies was all the sweet, simple satisfaction she needed to end the day as she saw us off to bed.
How does a simmering pot of soup conjure a real-life Norman Rockwell painting such as this? If I could paint, stock would be my canvas and soup is what I’d create. It’s solace for the soul. It embodies life’s memories while it soothes and nourishes and plays its song of comfort and sings the sound of fulfillment. The painter sweeps his hue-tinted brush over the canvas just as the cook forges fragrant ingredients — an interpretation of love.
Nothing is more nostalgic than vegetable soup. The arrival of fall has inspired a collection of oldies I’m already compelled to make despite the temperatures not exactly agreeing with the change of season. This tasty homemade vegetable soup features just about everything I had on hand in my refrigerator. I didn’t have whole carrots but I had an entire pack of julienned carrot sticks, and then there were the unused cauliflower heads wasting in the vegetable bin; the hodgepodge begins. But that’s the wonderful versatility this pot of soup offers. It’s the answer to leftovers and much-needed respite for the cooler temperatures.
Homemade vegetable soup
1 lb. English roast cut into bite-size pieces
1/2 quart of water
1 tsp. Powdered onion
1 tsp. Powdered garlic
1/2 tsp. Oregano
Red pepper flakes or ground cayenne
Salt and pepper to taste
1 quart of tomatoes
1 cup cut carrots
1 cup cut cauliflower
1 cup green beans
Any other vegetable
2 cups cooked pasta
2 cloves of garlic chopped
1 quart of beef stock
In a slow cooker on high, combine the roast, water, seasoning and cook for 3 hours. Add the rest of the ingredients and cook for 2 more hours. Serve with bread or crackers.