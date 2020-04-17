My love of pasta is vast and well documented, preferably smothered in a creamy sauce, mingled with tangy lemon notes, inside, alone, nestled up to a big blanket and maybe a little champagne, or something bubbly.
So I hope you will take this statement with the utmost gravitas when I tell you that cheese-slathered pasta is an intimate experience, one that you might need to do alone for all the reasons one would hide glutinous indulgence.
It’s just that delicious, and when it’s inhaled like I did this plate of goodness, it might get unpleasant to behold from another’s standpoint — like ugly cry, unpleasant.
Burrata cheese is one of the silkiest cheeses that offers a decadence like nothing else. When I purchased it weeks ago, unmasked, ungloved, I had no idea it would rescue me in this unfamiliar world full of chaos.
Though I have accepted this unexpected invitation to slow down, engage and dig in, I am enjoying the simpler things in life like never before. Taking long walks in forests, foraging for mushrooms, Facetiming my sister (every day) and creating lovely pasta dishes like this one have been my new normal lately.
A few things are different, but my family and I are all more acutely aware of our togetherness. We are collectively checking on each other and offering help and support in a most uncertain time.
Burrata Shrimp and Pasta
1 pound pasta, boiled according to the package
1 lemon, sliced in half
1/2 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 tablespoon red curry paste
1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil
1 tablespoon oil
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1 tub burrata cheese
In a skillet, drizzle the oil. Toss the shrimp in the curry paste. Cook the shrimp, 3 minutes on each side. Grill the lemon while the shrimp cook. Remove from the pan.
Add in the cream. Bring to boil. Add in the Parmesan cheese. Whisk together until mixed. Pour over pasta. Arrange the shrimp and serve with burrata cheese.