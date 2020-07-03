Madeleines are a French tea cake, but really more like a cakey cookie. They’re famous for their scalloped shell shape, hump and crisp edges.
Direct from the oven, these buttery sponge cookie cakes have wonderfully crisp edges and such a moist and tender crumb that they are best eaten right away. They remind me of scallops and biscuits, and how they must be eaten fresh from the oven.
When I make these, I can’t help but feel sophisticated and delicate. If I had more patience, I would drink a bit of tea with a plate full of these and rid myself of my lack of dainty as I bring a little French culture into my life.
I made strawberry freezer jam and dipped the cookie in it like I was eating chips and salsa — only cookies and jam. And if you haven’t noticed by the shape of these, they’re perfect for dipping into milk or even coffee.
The buttery flavor mixed with sugar makes me think of a shortbread soft cookie.
However you enjoy these, it’s French baking at its finest. I first made these years ago when I was on a French cooking adventure making my way through a few of Julia Child’s recipe books. She was more inspiring to me because she started her career in her 50s than what she’s more famous for — which is making French cooking an everyday possibility. She truly did mainstream gourmet cooking, as she was the first foodie to hit America.
If you’re looking for a little sweet, inspiring culture in your life, try your baking hand at this.
Madeleines
3 eggs
2/3 cup sugar
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
6 tablespoon melted butter
1 tablespoon powdered sugar
2 teaspoons orange zest
Beat the eggs with sugar until pale yellow. Add zest. Stir.
Whisk together the dry ingredients and add to the egg mixture until combined, then add the melted butter. Refrigerate the batter 1 hour.
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly coat the Madeleine pan with nonstick spray and make sure the grooves are well oiled. Spoon in 1 teaspoon of batter into the center of each well and don’t touch it. It will spread out by itself.
Bake 7-8 minutes until slightly golden around the edges and centers look set. Allow to cool and remove from the pan.
Once cooled, dust each with powdered sugar or serve with strawberry preserves.