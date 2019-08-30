0830_McCormick_01_98634.jpg
Janet McCormick/The Lawrence Herald Kale Salad is simple, crunchy, delicious and nutritious. Serve it on the side, or add chicken to make it a one-dish meal.

Kale, red onion, fall apples and carrot — Kale Salad.

If you're going to eat a salad today, this should be the salad you eat. It's the perfect quick-fix salad that has no cooking involved and comes together in minutes.

Nothing excites me more than to offer this very uncomplicated and delicious fall salad.

It might actually be a slaw more than a salad. Either way, it's all the cool weather crops that have been married into the most delicious offering of healthy.

Around my household, simple is the best and the more recipes I create the more I realize this. Though I love to spend time baking and trying out new, longer recipes, when it comes to everyday cooking, I'm all about keeping it simple. Adding a few chunks of chicken to this salad could make this a meal, rather than a side dish.

Tonight, it's a side dish to a few slices of steak. The deep-green foliage of the kale makes this a highly nutritious meal.

The balance of everything makes me smile knowing I'm feeding my family well.

Kale Salad

4 stalks of kale leaves, chopped

1/4 cup matchstick carrot sticks, chopped

1/2 apple, sliced

1/4 red onion, sliced

3/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

In a bowl, combine all the ingredients and mix well. Serve with a nice dose of cracked pepper.

Janet McCormick is the author of "10-Minute Meals" and owner of Let's Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

