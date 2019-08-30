Kale, red onion, fall apples and carrot — Kale Salad.
If you're going to eat a salad today, this should be the salad you eat. It's the perfect quick-fix salad that has no cooking involved and comes together in minutes.
Nothing excites me more than to offer this very uncomplicated and delicious fall salad.
It might actually be a slaw more than a salad. Either way, it's all the cool weather crops that have been married into the most delicious offering of healthy.
Around my household, simple is the best and the more recipes I create the more I realize this. Though I love to spend time baking and trying out new, longer recipes, when it comes to everyday cooking, I'm all about keeping it simple. Adding a few chunks of chicken to this salad could make this a meal, rather than a side dish.
Tonight, it's a side dish to a few slices of steak. The deep-green foliage of the kale makes this a highly nutritious meal.
The balance of everything makes me smile knowing I'm feeding my family well.
Kale Salad
4 stalks of kale leaves, chopped
1/4 cup matchstick carrot sticks, chopped
1/2 apple, sliced
1/4 red onion, sliced
3/4 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
In a bowl, combine all the ingredients and mix well. Serve with a nice dose of cracked pepper.
Janet McCormick is the author of "10-Minute Meals" and owner of Let's Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.