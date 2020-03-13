Sometimes I like a good, hearty steak-and-potatoes meal with a salad. Sometimes I like soup with lots of bread to soak up the yummy broth. Sometimes I like thick, deep-dish pizza with nothing but a fizzy pop to drink with it.
And then, sometimes, I like a good sandwich like this flat bread cold cut roll up.
Really, I have all sorts of reasons to blame for how long it has taken me to actually make the recipe at home. I’ve been meaning to for years. Then I saw a plate of these at some event and I again, wondered why I haven’t made these. They’re pretty and colorful and I used a carb friendly tortilla so I could include some healthy fiber in my diet. The meats make it, but the green lettuce gives it a specialness I couldn’t wait to sink my teeth into.
This is hardly a revolutionary concept, but maybe you’re a fan of sandwiches as well, and you’re just looking for something different to make for your kids for their lunch or you’re needing a pretty little sandwich for your next get together. Either way, this is delicious and if you’re into cold cuts and a simple way to display your food art, this is a great idea.
I feel as though I might be the sandwich queen, as I take it very seriously. I include lots of different flavors, and it’s usually dripping with sauces beyond your imagination and different cheeses — with, of course, pretty little lettuce — and if it’s really got to be over the top, I heat the whole thing.
But this is mostly just a cold cut rolled up in a soft tortilla. It’s still a pretty delicious rendition of my favorite meat blanketed in a pounded-out form of bread.
Cold Cut Roll Ups
1 pkg. tortillas
1 pkg. of smoked ham
1 pkg. of pepperoni
Lettuce leaves
Feta cheese
4 T. mayonnaise
2 T. sriracha sauce
Lay flat five tortillas, overlapping each. Mix the mayo and the sriracha sauce and spread onto the tortillas. Layer with lettuce, meats and sprinkle with feta cheese. Begin at one end and tightly roll it until you come to the opposite end. Slice in one-inch sections. Serve with cucumbers and tomatoes.