When I can deconstruct my favorite pasta dishes and include them in a soup, which is my all-time go-to comfort dish I want on a cold evening, then I’m a happy girl. If the wind is howling and the snow is falling in this scenario I’ve described, then my world is perfect.
I don’t know where the cold weather is and I’m certainly not complaining, but we are knee-deep into winter and I’ve almost completed my fun soup series. This is a heartwarming Italian soup that explores a deeper, more delicious version of yes, you guessed it, lasagna. Anything that has a broth based tomato and cheese with noodles is both heartwarming and a better version of its counterpart.
If you’re in need of a little pick-me-up, this soul-satisfying lasagna soup is just what the cold weather blew in if it could literally blow in the perfect soup.
Here’s what I love about it: you can make it with ingredients you likely have on hand; it takes less time than lasagna to make, yet tastes like you spent all day in the kitchen; what’s more, it’s hearty enough to be a complete meal.
And then there’s the added warmth of the broth-y goodness the base provides. It’s a hot mess of wonderful and look at it, it’s just as beautiful as it tastes.
Lasagna Soup
1 box of beef broth
1 can of crushed tomatoes
1 teaspoon oregano
3 tablespoons fresh basil
1 cup mozzarella cheese
1 pound ground beef
1/2 pound ground sausage
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese
1/2 red onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
2 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 pound lasagna noodles, prepared according to the box and cut into bite-size strips
1/4 cup red wine
In a skillet, drizzle the olive oil and brown the sausage and hamburger. Add in the chopped garlic and herbs. Add in the red wine and simmer for 2 minutes, then add in the broth and crushed tomatoes. Bring to a boil. Add in the noodles. Ladle into bowls and top with cheese. Place under a broiler until the top is browned.
Serve.