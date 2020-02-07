20200207-law-mccormick-col
Janet McCormick/The Lawrence Herald

Lasagna Soup is everything you love about the classic pasta dish, yet even easier to make.

When I can deconstruct my favorite pasta dishes and include them in a soup, which is my all-time go-to comfort dish I want on a cold evening, then I’m a happy girl. If the wind is howling and the snow is falling in this scenario I’ve described, then my world is perfect.

I don’t know where the cold weather is and I’m certainly not complaining, but we are knee-deep into winter and I’ve almost completed my fun soup series. This is a heartwarming Italian soup that explores a deeper, more delicious version of yes, you guessed it, lasagna. Anything that has a broth based tomato and cheese with noodles is both heartwarming and a better version of its counterpart.

If you’re in need of a little pick-me-up, this soul-satisfying lasagna soup is just what the cold weather blew in if it could literally blow in the perfect soup.

Here’s what I love about it: you can make it with ingredients you likely have on hand; it takes less time than lasagna to make, yet tastes like you spent all day in the kitchen; what’s more, it’s hearty enough to be a complete meal.

And then there’s the added warmth of the broth-y goodness the base provides. It’s a hot mess of wonderful and look at it, it’s just as beautiful as it tastes.

Lasagna Soup

1 box of beef broth

1 can of crushed tomatoes

1 teaspoon oregano

3 tablespoons fresh basil

1 cup mozzarella cheese

1 pound ground beef

1/2 pound ground sausage

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1/2 red onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 pound lasagna noodles, prepared according to the box and cut into bite-size strips

1/4 cup red wine

In a skillet, drizzle the olive oil and brown the sausage and hamburger. Add in the chopped garlic and herbs. Add in the red wine and simmer for 2 minutes, then add in the broth and crushed tomatoes. Bring to a boil. Add in the noodles. Ladle into bowls and top with cheese. Place under a broiler until the top is browned.

Serve.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

