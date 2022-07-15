Tacos for breakfast would be a thing in my house if I didn’t have kids living with me and watching.
Oh yeah, that’s right — I don’t have anyone watching my every move, which is why I ate this for brekky.
If any month of the year demands de-participation in cooking, July is that month. If ever I succumb to the midsummer demands like outdoor grass mowing in the sweltering heat, the thought of preparing a meal might provoke my lazy side with a hard pass. But a meal like this light and simple taco, says “yes, forever yes!”
The slaw is the juicy addition to the roasted cauliflower. It offers a little spice and sharp flavor to vegetables so you don’t even miss the usual proteins like chicken or steak. I added a few roasted sweet peppers for an added smoky flavor.
If you’re into summer vegetables, this recipe is the one!
Roasted Cauliflower Tacos
4 corn tortillas
2 cups cauliflower
Sweet peppers to roast
2 tablespoons sriracha sauce
1 tablespoon olive oil
Prepared basil pesto sauce
Slaw
2 cups shredded red cabbage
2 tablespoons chopped onion
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons vinegar
1 tablespoon sriracha sauce
Lime zest
In a bowl, toss in the cauliflower, sriracha sauce and olive oil. Coat the cauliflower and place on a cookie sheet. Add on the peppers. Roast at 425 degrees in an oven for 25 minutes.
In a bowl, combine all the ingredients for the slaw and mix.
Warm the tortillas and fill with cauliflower and slaw.
Douse with pesto. Serve.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.
