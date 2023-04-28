Except for this week being sprinkled with a few outrageously cool morning temperatures, it’s beginning to look a lot like summer. And though I’ve been enjoying the beautiful daytime warmth, I’m forgiving this early morning display of nature’s grouchiness.
A couple of days ago I was afforded the opportunity to enjoy a bird’s-eye view, literally, of spring’s sunshine and aromatic splendor on the back roads of Wild Wonderful West Virginia. I’m still reveling in this experience that proved to be a perfect day.
Maybe it was the beautiful views I marinated in for hours; or the fact I spent years of my life telling anyone who would listen I’d never get on a motorcycle; or I was just simply due for a thrill in the wake of losing my daddy a month or so ago. No matter the reason, I’m left inspired, excited and I’m now making a list of things I said I’d never do and renaming it “Things I’m Going To Do.”
That’s right. My perspective has changed. I’m now questioning the purpose of fear. When you’ve completed the master class of events that bring you fear, you realize fear has no purpose but to keep you from living.
Nothing ever prepares you for losing people you love, especially the iconic ones like your parents. But I am not unique to these matters of life. We will all face this season at some point in time.
This scene promised a memory I’ll not soon forget. Its peaceful allure shrouded in the sweetest and greenest fragrance of spring obligates my heart to whisper a small comfort. I’ll be OK.
Seafood Gazpacho
1 pound scallops and shrimp, cooked in butter
1 28-ounce can of diced tomatoes
1 red bell pepper, quartered
1 small red onion, quartered
3 cloves garlic
2 limes, juiced
1 handful cilantro
In a food processor, combine all the ingredients except the seafood. Chop the cooked scallops and shrimp.
Mix this in a bowl with the gazpacho and serve.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.
