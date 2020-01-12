While I’m sitting here among the new gadgets the man of the house bought over the holidays, it occurred to me how replaceable I’m becoming as Alexa and all her new friends are getting smarter and smarter. “Alexa, start the car!” “Alexa, what’s the temperature?” “Alexa, place trash bags in my cart!” “Alexa, turn the light on!” There is very little that device can’t do.
Yes, but she can’t cook, and adding love to the recipes she can recite — not happening!
This new idea is a citrus twist on the timely chicken noodle soup. We have been feeling a little under the weather lately, and this helped to chase a case of the “sickies” away.
It began a few days before New Year’s Eve. I woke up with a slight fever. I shut my eyes, said no to the thought, and prayed I’d be better before we left for Florida. Well, my prayer worked. I was feeling great for about a week. My fever seemed to return, and so did Joe’s. This soup was an antioxidant, heat-filled blast to whatever stuffiness we were experiencing.
I love a good soup to soothe the head and send flavors of lime throughout our tummies. I brewed the limes and chicken in a pot of spiced and salted water. The red pepper added just enough heat to clear my head. We are on the mend as I write this.
If you’re looking for a tonic in the form of a bowl of goodness, this is something you should try. It was bright and delicious!
Lime Chicken Noodle Soup
4 chicken breasts, sliced in bite-sized pieces
1 lime, cut in slices
2 cloves of garlic, chopped
2 carrots, chopped
1/2 lb. of flat noodles, boiled
Parsley to garnish
Salt to taste
Red pepper
In a stock pan, fill halfway with water. Add the spices, carrots and chicken. Boil until the meat is cooked and tender, adding in slices of lime about 3 minutes before you turn off the heat. Cook pasta according to package. Mix in the chicken. Add in the red pepper and noodles. Serve with parsley.