If you want to know whether your children catalog and store memories, smells, tastes and feelings from your everyday dinner table, ask them what they want to eat when they gather. Mine are grown, and we planned a weekend together. I instinctively asked what I always ask, “Tell momma what you want to eat!” I was born to serve. But don’t get crazy! I didn’t need much convincing though, for this truly is the embodiment of homey, goodness and comfort.
I fear my worth is becoming entangled in my works. But I’ll take it. I once had a conversation with a talented musician who said he’d be happy playing music on a street corner regardless of whether he made money. I know that. I feel that. Those sentiments are deeply rooted in purpose and a calling from a need to connect to something other than yourself. If there were no one to cook for, I’ll pass the food to neighbors, strangers. I’ve done that.
Food is touching in so many ways. For those of you doing the daily duty of what is sometimes viewed as a chore, precious one you are laying up treasures that will return a lifetime of memories that tie heart strings. It’s calming and nurturing and a canvas to write a story of the past, present and future.
I had long forgotten about this dessert that’s really a breakfast idea or a special snack on a cold evening by a fire with some milk and good conversation. That’s how we used to eat it. It’s delicious and fairly simple, and pays great dividends of warm and cozy.
I had it finished and sitting on the table when the boys walked in. Dinner was still in the works. But it didn’t matter, an unspoken call to commence, we all sat down, poured some milk and feasted while “remembering when!”
Cinnamon Bread
Frozen yeast dough (rolls) thawed
2 cups sugar
1/4 cup cinnamon
3 sticks of butter, melted
Dip the yeast dough balls in the butter.
Roll in cinnamon sugar and place each one in a 9-by-13-inch pan.
Repeat until the dough is used. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes or until all the dough is firm to touch.
Pour a little more cinnamon sugar and butter over the top for an eye-rolling effect.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and was a longtime resident of Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.
