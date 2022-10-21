The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Using a boxed cake mix will help you whip up this Apple Pie Cake in a flash.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

Memories are a gift, and we’re blessed to be able to recall the special feelings a good memory will conjure.

I took my parents to Bob Evans Farm for the fall festival. They took turns telling me stories about the scenes they saw while we all marveled over the beautiful colors and little roadside stands selling pumpkins.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

