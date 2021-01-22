Once life as we once knew it, returns to the familiar steady beat of freedoms we all took for granted — like going to packed music events, crowded restaurants, and traveling — what will remain and what will slowly fade into the darkness?
I watch movies where people are all up in each other’s faces and talking, embracing and moving about like — wait, oh yeah, pre-pandemic. Is the hesitant walk of bewilderment as to how close should I actually come to you our “new norm”? Or will we run to each other, drop the whole distancing thing and hug it out like we’ve been apart for years?
I’m ready to figure all this out. I’ve had enough partial, small gatherings without my parents to last me a lifetime. Do you hear me? I give in. I’ve had enough. “Uncle,” there, I said it.
I wonder if all this at-home time has inspired people to empty out their pantries. The unused rice hiding way in the back has found its way onto my table. Where I normally will opt for a lower-carb menu, I have included rice as a side dish in almost every meal. I’m slowly emptying the cupboards using this method.
My son’s birthday was this past weekend and the boys came over for a small celebration. A taco buffet was in order. I couldn’t decide on just one protein, so I cooked up several. It really was a simple, family style buffet, much like we used to do pre-pandemic — just scaled down a bit as we opted for a smaller gathering of people. It’s time to usher out the old staples like rice and beans and this meal is just the example I’m offering for an idea to do just that.
The world appears to be preparing us for a return to “normal.” For now, until the return unfolds, despite the weirdness — because of this — let’s make the most of our pantry items. Cook those lingering, unused items.
Here is the spread I chose. I invite you to make this your own. I grilled the proteins, made the salsa, chopped the onions and did not forget the sour cream. But the rice — the rice, it was a hit.
Spanish Rice
2 cups instant rice
1 cup water
1 cup salsa
3 tablespoons Sriracha sauce
Chopped scallions
In a medium sauce pan over medium heat, combine the water, salsa, and sriracha sauce. Bring to boil.
Add the rice and stir.
Cover and allow to rest for 5-10 minutes.
Top with scallions.