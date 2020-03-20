There’s not a canned soup on the shelves of any kind in the Tri-State. Not now, anyway. Thank you, pandemic! But I really wasn’t looking for canned soup, as I enjoy making my own.
I thought you might be relieved knowing that your favorite soup can still be enjoyed by buying the right cans that are still heavily stocked, like canned diced tomatoes! There are bunches of those left. And if you’re in a bind, tomato sauce will do but I prefer the canned diced tomatoes since it has a fresher taste, less processed. However, I must warn you. This might set you on a course of never turning back to the canned stuff. It’s a gloomy day with a constant drizzle, but the fresh tomato taste this soup offers chases the dreary away. Paired with a homemade grilled cheese sandwich, and no amount of doomsday hearsay can touch my quieted soul.
Tomato soup is the embodiment of health and wellness and healing. And for those of you who grew up on tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches know very well the soothing taste this dish will bring. I remember many times mommy bringing me a tray of this on the few times we were home from school sick in bed. She’d smile and set this in front me and feeling just as needed as I was comforted knowing the little gesture of care a little soup and sandwich would bring.
I ate this today and though the “bad news” and terrible reports concerning our world abound, it is well with my soul — and my appetite!
TOMATO SOUP
2 small cans of diced tomatoes
1 cup chicken stock
1 chicken bouillon cube
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
2 T. Corn starch dissolved in 1/4 cup water
1 clove garlic
1/2 onion
In a food processor puree the tomatoes, onion and garlic. Pour this in a stock pot with the chicken stock, bouillon cube and cream. Bring to boil. Add in the corn starch. Stir and allow to thicken. Serve with fresh thyme and a grilled cheese sandwich!