With the New Year being but a blip in the rearview mirror, I have still grasped tightly all the changes I resolved to make. Fortunately for you readers, food was not a change I promised to make. I am fiercely and forever rooted in the idea of never swearing off or abstaining from one particular food group — even the unmentionable junk food — but rather eating less from the table of indulgence and more from healthy natural selections that promote good health.
I had made that decision six months ago, so diet wasn’t among the list of things I plan to manifest. I did vow, however, to develop a new method of cooking that would best suit my actively growing endeavors to spend a little less time in the kitchen. I still crave homecooked meals and wallow in the idea that I love controlling how my food is prepared, and I’m over-the-moon excited that I continually control portions, which is ever so hard to do when dining out.
Though I don’t eat pasta much, there is nothing so satisfying as noodles in a creamy Parmesan sauce. This dish mimics mushroom bisque but a little thicker — less soupy, more saucy.
It’s easy to make and we need a little comfort food in the winter months — at least that’s what I tell myself!
Mushroom Bisque Pasta
Quart of mushrooms
Powdered onion and garlic
2 Tableswpoons olive oil
Splash of sherry wine
8 ounces heavy whipping cream
1 / 2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
6 ounces pasta, cooked according to the package
Fresh basil
In a skillet, drizzle olive oil. Season mushrooms with garlic and onion, sauté in the garlic oil for 2-3 minutes.
Add the wine and cream. Bring to boil for one minute.
Add the cheese and whisk until smooth. Pour over pasta and top with basil.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.
