I've had a little extra "that's life" thrown at me this past week. But my brother is mending from a life-threatening emergency and still, through it all, he is with us - so I won't linger too long where loss and things beyond my control set up camp and rock my world.
We shared a waiting room with three other families that didn't receive happy news concerning their family member. I forgot, as I waited for the outcome of my brother's injury, that I was on a hospital floor where some people never take their loved ones home. I feel blessed and grateful that finding a better word to describe that emotion is above my skill set.
Very little else matters. Family is everything and so is our health.
I write a lot about moderation when it comes to eating, food and entertainment. A multitude of sins are covered with that mantra even if you take away the religious wisdom behind that teaching. I find that excess only causes uncomfortable consequences. You may ignore it occasionally, but any extended period of indulgent behavior has an expiration date and you aren't the only one who pays for that bad decision. People who love you suffer as well. When my brother comes home this week, I plan to shower him with some food - a great big healthy hug that will make him love a healthy lifestyle. I'm gonna make him wonder why he ever liked a steady diet of salty chips and burgers. Complex carbohydrates have their delicious place in our world and certainly make life lovely, but one should treat as a special treat in moderation!
Here is one of my many conclusions to a dilemma we all face: What's for dinner? When the flavors are combined well and on point, looking for junk food becomes a thing of the past. Try this and tell me it isn't filling and delicious!
Naan Pizza
Naan bread (Kroger and Sam's Club carry it)
Pulled chicken
Olives
Peppers
Tomatoes
Feta cheese
Basil leaves
1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
3 cloves garlic
1/4 cup olive oil
1/8 cup vinegar
In a food processor, combine the basil, garlic and Parmesan; add the vinegar and olive oil.
Assemble the naan pizzas by layering the pesto with all the other ingredients. Top with feta cheese.
Place in a broiler for 5 minutes to melt the cheese.
Janet McCormick is the author of "10-Minute Meals" and owner of Let's Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.