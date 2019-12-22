This year’s December recipes have been some of my favorites to date, and this green, delicious, pan-seared asparagus is no exception. Not only is it festive, fun and pretty, but it’s also easy and can be a weeknight dish you serve with any protein after the holidays are long gone. The toasted pecans were a hit and somehow made it seem a little more special. And with all the hustling and bustling about, I definitely appreciate “special.”
If I had a nickel for the many times I’ve been asked if I’m ready for Christmas, I think I could finally retire. It’s been a running joke lately that makes me giggle when I talk about it because I am the picture of someone who is not highly organized and who isn’t well polished and put together during the days before the holidays. In fact, I look completely disheveled, like I’ve been forced to run while completing simple tasks like going to the grocery store for the third time in one day because I forgot butter — the very thing I intended to get the first time I went.
My answer that makes me giggle about that question: “No, Karen, I’m not ready for today, much less Christmas!”
For me, and the food business I’m in, the holidays are hectic and full of parties, cooking, baking and “making seasons bright.” There isn’t as much “fa la la la la-ing” going on as I’d like. But soon I’ll be baking for my family, and then I’ll be singing a different tune, like “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” We’ll all be together, and that’s the best ending to my year.
Try this side dish for your Christmas or New Year’s dinner.
Asparagus with toasted pecans and feta
1 bunch of asparagus
2 T. olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Red pepper flakes
Sprinkle of garlic and onion powder
Feta cheese
1/2 cup chopped pecans
In a pan, saute the asparagus that’s been seasoned until golden brown. In another pan, toast the pecans over high heat for about 2 minutes, being careful not to burn. Top with feta cheese and red pepper flakes.